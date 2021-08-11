Balika Vadhu 2, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Khimji offers a crown to a goddess named Anandi

In today's episode, everyone was concerned about Ratan and Anandi. The doctor arrives and requests to take Ratan and Anandi inside the house. Doctor examines Ratan and Anandi before instructing Leela to go to the hospital to obtain medications. Leela becomes worried and questions how she will bring it. Outside the room, women support Hetal and believe Leela is a bad omen.

Leela runs towards the hospital for medicine. Khimji questions what is happening, but she remains silent and rushes away. Leela returns after getting medicines from the nurse. Doctor gives Ratan an injection, after this, she gives eye drops to Anandi. Doctor says Ratan and Anandi are both fine. Kadvi Baa hugs Leela and expresses gratitude for her prompt delivery of medicine. She urges Leela to hold Anandi in her arms. Doctor questions Kadwi Baa about how and why she allowed Leela to marry at an early age. Baa sobs and explains that if it had been in her power, she would have educated her granddaughter, but her own family was their rival.

A man enters the room and notifies Premji that the bank has declined his loan application. Khimji arrives and questions why he is worried. Premji tells that he planned to buy the land where they originally began when they arrived in the village, but the bank declined the financing. Khimji recalled Premji taking a vow not to wear slippers for years till Anandi is born. After weeks later, they all gather to worship in a temple, where Khimji offers a crown to a goddess named Anandi. Then, both Sejal and Ratan mention that Anandi is very fortunate and they take rounds around the deity with both her mother and mother-in-law. The episode ends with Khimji presenting slippers for Premji and requesting him to wear them.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

