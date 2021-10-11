Balika Vadhu 2, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Champa Kaki traps Anandi

In today's episode, Anandi saw some girls dancing and decided to participate in the show. When Anandi started dancing, everyone is shocked to see Anandi's performance and appreciate her. A women comes near Anandi and compliments her and offers Rs 100 to Anandi, who refuses to take the money but the women insists, so she takes the money. She then asked Anandi where is she going. Anandi replies that she going to her home, from her sasural. The lady asked Anandi to stay there for some time. But Anandi tells her that she wants to go home. The lady lies to her that the buses are on strike.

Anandi gets worried, and asks her now how will she go. The lady tells Anandi that she will leave her home in an auto. Anandi agrees and leaves to rest in a guest room. The lady tells her husband that Anandi is so beautiful and she wants to keep her. When Anandi was going inside she saw Premji there and thinks that he is looking for her. Anandi hides from Premji and goes into the room. Meanwhile, Khimji and Ratan are on their way to bring Anandi back from Premji's house. While Sejal was crying at home, Dewadi scolds her and says its all her mistake because she loved her so much. Maadi baa comes there and stops Dewadi from speaking rubbish and says we should not blame each other.

Maadi Baa leaves the house to look for Anandi. The little girl comes in Anandi's room and tells her that Champa Kaki is not good and she will not take you to your home. Anandi gets shocked and asks her why, the girl replies that Champa will make your dance in front of people to earn money. Anandi goes to Champa Kaki and taunts her saying that she thought that she was a good person, but she is bad. So Anandi tells her that she is leaving.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

