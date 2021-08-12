Balika Vadhu 2, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Kadvi Baa finds out Leela's scars

In today's episode, Khimji requests Premji to break his promise and wear shoes. They both warmly hug each other. A man arrives to tell Premji that his loan has been approved. Premji claims that Anandi's presence has a positive effect. Jigar asks Premji what real friendship is, and Premji begins to explain his relationship with Khimji to Jigar. He describes when he arrived in the town, he had nothing, yet Khimji kindly provided him with almost everything.

Meanwhile, Khimji remembers a memory in which he was stuck inside a house due to a massive fire. Premji rushed into the house to help him and was injured on the shoulder. Leela, on the other hand, offers Kadvi Baa a sweet dish. Kadvi Baa notices scars on Leela's hand while taking it. Leela remembers how her husband had harmed her, yet she covers it and makes excuse for falling while cleaning the dishes. Ratan arrives to offer sweets from the temple, and she also notices Leela's scars as well. When confronted, Leela explains she fell down the stairs. Baa realizes Leela was lying, She tells Leela that when people speak lies, they forget what justification they made up, but Leela remains silent.

Kadvi Baa serves Leela tea and finds bruises on her other wrist for the second time. Baa advises Leela to tell the truth without making excuses. Kadvi Baa learns it is her husband who has brutally abused her. Baa says she'll go and speak with him. Leela, on the other hand, urges her not to. Sarita arrives in a weakened state, breathing deeply and collapse in front of them.

Baa and Leela take her to the hospital, doctor informs them that she is nine months pregnant but practically quite unwell. The doctor instructs Baa to give Sarita medications and to monitor Sarita's diet and nutrients. Afterward, Sarita sobs, stating that she was mistreated at her in-laws' home since they did not provide a dowry. Baa calls Ashok and asks him why he has sent Sarita alone, his mother answers the phone and orders Baa to take good care of her granddaughter and her delivery and to return only if she has a son.

