Balika Vadhu 2, 12th January 2022, Written Update: Anand’s family ignores Anandi

In today’s episode, Anandi goes to meet her lawyer and signs the divorce papers. The lawyer tells Anandi to be prepared for her first hearing. Premji tells Sejal that Anandi has gone to the lawyer to file a divorce and Sejal gets shocked. The media comes and congratulates Premji for his traditional clothing line to be launched internationally. The media ask about Mehul and Bhairavi tells them he got delayed and offers them snacks. Bhairavi tells Premji that she couldn’t get the time to cancel the event. Anand asks Diya where Anandi is. Diya tells she didn’t come home. Bhairavi tells Anand to take care of himself first and thinks Anandi has just bought problems for Anand.

Bhairavi tells Anand to not ruin their reputation. Anand asks her how can she think about her reputation despite being in an NGO while Anandi is stuck in this situation. Bhairavi tells that she won’t risk Anand’s fate. Anandi comes back and apologizes to Anand for putting him in trouble. Anand tells her that he’s proud of her for standing up for herself even though so many people are against her. To cheer her up, Anand playfully starts arguing with her, and they both laugh. He tells her not to worry about his family as everyone’s busy with the clothing launch event and asks her to get ready.

Mehul comes and they start the interviews. Premji tells that they’ll keep their personal differences away from business and hopefully, everything goes well. Jigar argues with Anand and Sejal and Premji ignore Anandi when she asks them for their blessings. Diya announces that there will be a kite flying completion and the one who cuts most of the strings will get the title of king or queen. Anandi tells Anand that she will cut Jigar’s kites the most and win the title.

