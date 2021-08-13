Balika Vadhu 2, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Devadi insults Premji and Sejal

In today's episode, Ratan finds out about Sejal's sister-in-law, Devadi and her daughter Kanku; Sejal recalls how Premji was quite connected to Kanku, but Devadi kept Premji and Kanku apart. Eventually, Jigar arrives and asks for Anandi's toy. Sejal scolded him, which makes Jigar upset. Ratan reminds Sejal that it was unfair to scold her son-in-law. Sejal receives a phone call and rushes aside to take it.

On the other hand, Kadvi Baa gets distressed that each of her granddaughters was in trouble. One is unable to give birth, and the other may get rejected if she gives birth to a girl. Sejal then tells Premji that his mother called and tries to get Premji to meet his mother once, as she was crying uncontrollably at the thought of meeting her grandchildren. Premji questions if she had forgotten how much Devadi used to humiliate her on a daily basis. He insists he will never return to that house. But Khimji convinces Premji to go there. Sejal, Jigar, and Gopal accompany Premji to his mother's home. Meanwhile, Premji waits outside the home, Sejal rushes to ring the bell. Baa arrives and gets emotional after seeing them. Baa hugs Sejal warmly and sheds tears when she sees Jigar and Gopal.

Baa invites them all to enter the home. Devadi notices them and begins to criticise them, questioning why they have returned after several years and whether they have another agenda. Baa calls Kanku to meet his uncle, Kanku comes running, but Devadi forbids her from the meeting. She instructs Kanku to return to her bedroom. Devadi questions why Premji has come here and whether he requires financial support. She starts throwing a bundle of cash in Sejal's way. A man arrives and insists that if Premji has returned six years later, there must have been a purpose. Premji gets furious, and after being humiliated, he asks Sejal if she is delighted now. As soon as Premji leaves with his family, Baa passes out on the floor.

