Balika Vadhu 2, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Anand finds Anandi's books in dustbin

In today's episode, Maadi Baa tells Anandi that a wife is identified by her sindoor and mangalsutra. Anandi gets emotional and questions baa about her husband. While Anand and Diya find Anandi's books in the dustbin. Diya gets shocked and says to Anand maybe she does not want to study. Anand tells her that she gets happy because of books and can't throw them. Anand thinks that something is wrong with her. Sejal calms down Anandi and tells her not to worry about anything. Maadi Baa scolds her saying that now Jigar will apply sindoor on your head. While Jigar was with his friends drinking wine. Jigar plans for his first night and his friends encourage him.

Jigar's friends question him whether he will really let Anandi go to college. Jigar calls his friends a fool and gets a call from Sejal. Sejal scolds him to come home, Maadi Baa tells Anandi that now she will apply the sindoor by herself. Sejal urges Anandi that she should not be worried about this. Sejal tells Anandi that she was also scared during her first night. After Sejal leaves from there, Anandi starts crying. She tells herself that she wanted to become the daughter of Sejal but Sejal is now seeing her as a bahu. While Anand packs his things to leave for the US. His mother comes there and cries asking why he stays away from them. Anand leaves from there and Bhairavi starts crying.

Premji asks Sejal about Jigar. Jigar tells him that he was at the factory. Premji tells her that he was not there. Sejal asks him not to worry about him because Anandi will guide him from now. Premji and Maadi Baa welcome all the guests and tell them that they got Jigar and Anandi married in the temple.

