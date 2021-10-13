Balika Vadhu 2, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Khimji grabs Premji's collar

In today's episode, Premji comes back home and was tensed. When he saw Jigar, he asked him if he found Anandi. Jugar replies that yes, he found her and that she went inside the house. Premji gets happy and hugs Jigar. While, Ratan was sad and asks Sejal where is Anandi, suddenly Anandi comes running from behind and hugs Ratan. Ratan starts crying and asks Anandi where she was. Anandi questions her why he left her here. Anandi looks at Khimji and questions his love for her because he left her alone. Khimji gets emotional and hugs Anandi. Then Anandi tells them about all that happened, from leaving the house to Champa Kaki trapping her.

Khimji gets angry and grabs the collar of Premji when he sees him. Premji says sorry to him for not taking care of Anandi. Khimji scolds Premji and says that he used to say that Anandi is his lucky charm then what happened now.

Premji sits on his knees and says sorry to Khimji for hurting Anandi. Khimji says that he will not forgive him, Anandi comes there and tells Khimji the moral of Friendship. Khimji hugs Premji and forgives him, but he also tells Premji that he is going to take Anandi back with him. Moti Baa urges Ratan not to take her but Premji stops everyone and says, "Let them take Anandi". Sejal tells Ratan that she wants to send Anandi back with the proper tradition. Sejal takes Anandi to change her clothes like a proper bahu.

When Anandi and Sejal were in the room, Sejal tells Anandi to mark her words that a good bahu never tells her parents about the things that happen in her sasural. Anandi agrees with her and says okay. Maadi Baa comes there and compliments Sejal and Anandi, when Anandi changes her clothes Maadi Baa takes her into her Gopal Ji's room. Anandi asks her why she is always angry. Maadi Baa says sorry to her for her behaviour and hands her a ring of her Gopal ji.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Jigar helps Anandi