Balika Vadhu 2, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Baa gets a heart attack

In today's episode, Premji tells Khimji that he is taking Anandi with him, and now it's time for Gauna. Khimji recalls his promise and opposes Premji by saying that you said you will not take Anandi until she grows up. Premji starts arguing, while Ratam collapses on the floor due to shock. Premji and Khimji calm down Ratan and Premji tell her he was just saying because he was angry and he will never take Anandi away from her. Meanwhile, Anandi knocks on the door of Naagji's home. Hetal opens the door and Anandi tells her that she left something in the house yesterday so she wants it back.

Hetal refuses it, and tells Anandi to go back. Naagji comes there and sees Anandi, he tells her whatever she did to him was bad but his heart is big. He tells Anandi to take her things and go. Anandi reaches the terrace where she left her shaadi ka joda, and leaves. When Anandi reaches home everybody gets worried seeing Shaadi ka joda in her hand. Anandi explains that Khimji does not want to go to their old house. When Anandi sees Premji standing there, she hugs him. On the other hand, dewadi was arguing with Kumar about something. Baa calls her into her room and slaps her on the cheeks. Dewadi questions why she slapped her, Baa replies that she has forgotten her moral values and was fighting with her husband. Dewadi replies back furiously and asks Baa to leave her alone.

Anandi and Premji were talking with each other about school and friends. Seeing them, Ratan gets worried and urges Khimji not to let go of Anandi now. While Baa recalls all the things Dewadi said and collapses on the floor due to a heart attack.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

