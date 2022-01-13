Balika Vadhu 2, 13th January 2022, Written Update: Anandi leaves the house

In today’s episode, the competition regarding the kites continues. Jigar’s friend makes Kiara trip and falls down and Anand turns to check up on her and Jigar cuts his kite and smiles. Anandi tells Jigar that it’ll bring her immense pleasure to crush his ego and then she cuts his kite and exclaims “Kai app Che”. She tells Jigar that he cannot stop her from flying high. Jigar tells her that he will keep cutting her wings and leaves.

Bhairavi tells Maadi Baa that everything is happening because of Jigar. Maadi Baa tells her that Jigar is innocent and he has proof. Bhairavi tells she doesn’t care and asks her to leave and take Anandi along with them. Maadi Baa says Anandi means nothing to them as cut ties off with them. Anandi tells she won’t send them to jail. Mehul asks them to leave as Jigar spoilt their relationship by attacking Anand. Maadi Baa blames Anandi. Mehul tells Maadi Baa that she is wrong and they should pay for their mistakes. Anandi tells she still considers them family as she only broke ties with Jigar and tells Premji that he is still her kaku. Premji tells her that she isn’t her daughter anymore and they leave.

Bhairavi asks Anandi also to leave. Anand tells it's unfair. Bhairavi tells that he can stop Anandi if he thinks she’s more important than his mother. Anandi packs her bags and leaves. Premji asks Jigar if the actual truth is portrayed in the video. Jigar tells them they need to get Anandi back. Anandi calls Kalpesh but the phone doesn’t connect. She thinks of going to a hostel and finding a job. She goes to a temple and a car approaches her.

