Balika Vadhu 2, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Jigar misbehaves with Anandi

In today's episode, Jigar forces Anandi to dance with her. Seeing them, Maadi baa says they look so good together. Jigar hugs Anandi and says I did this for you. He tells Anandi that he is excited for the night. He even tells her to wear a night gown because he likes it. After this, Jigar sprays the room freshener. Anandi comes to the room, but she gets tensed. Seeing her in the room, Jigar is happy and starts smiling.

Anand sees the books and recalls Anandi. He asks the driver to stop the car. He sees the two boards, one going to Raigarh and other going to the airport. Maadi baa gets the milk glass and says to Anandi, this is the most beautiful night of your life, and tells her to take care of Jigar.

When Anandi goes in the room, Maadi Baa closes the door from behind. The driver asks what happened and if they should go to the airport. Anand sits in the car. He goes towards the airport. Anand says 'Anandi will not answer my call, as she will be busy at the birthday party'. Jigar holds Anandi’s hand and says I was waiting for you, come with me. He asks Anandi to go and change. She begins crying and mentions about their friendship. He says they were kids at that time, but have grown up now. Anandi tries to tell him that she wants some time.

On the other hand, Maadi Baa scolds Sejal for keeping Ratan's letter for Anandi. While Jigar was forcing Anandi, Maadi Baa tells Sejal that next year her kids will be playing in your lap. Suddenly, Anandi goes downstairs and leaves from the door. Meanwhile, Anand's car gets punctured and he misses Anandi.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

