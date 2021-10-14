Balika Vadhu 2, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa scolds Premji

In today's episode, Maadi Baa hugs Anandi and tells her to go with her parents. Maadi Baa compliments Anandi for her good deeds. While Khimji questions Premji how can he forget his promise of keeping Anandi safe from everything. Premji says sorry and says that he tried his best but his family was not supporting him. Khimji tells Premji that now he is taking Anandi and will only send her back when she will turn 18. Anandi comes there and calls Ratan and hugs her. While Dewadi sees Anandi's necklace which was given by Moti Baa and gets jealous. Premji starts crying and hugs Anandi, he tells her that he feels sorry because he can not take care of her very well.

Anandi wipes the tears from Premji's eyes, Premji tells her that he will come and meet Anandi at her home. But Anandi tells him that he doesn't have to do that because she has another idea. Premji asks her what Anandi replies that she can use Kanku's phone but she has to buy it for her. Before leaving, Ratan stops everyone and asks Anandi to give back the necklace, Moti baa questions her why she is doing that but Ratan replies that she can not take care of this necklace but she can give her back when she will come again to her house after turning 18. Kanku and Jigar come there and hugs Anandi.

After Anandi left, everyone started fighting in Premji's house. Maadi Baa tells Premji that now Anandi is safely back and why they all are fighting. When Anandi comes back home and hugs Ratan, Ratan wipes the sindoor and takes her Mangalsutra off.

ALSO READ| Balika Vadhu 2, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Jigar helps Anandi