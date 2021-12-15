Balika Vadhu 2, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Anandi faints in front of Anand's car

In today's episode, we saw Anandi was running on the road. Anand was standing near his car when he saw Anandi. Anand gets shocked seeing her with sindoor and mangalsutra. He asks why she is wearing all these things and this sindoor. Anandi urges him to help her and she faints on the road. Meanwhile, Maadi baa gets angry and says Anandi has run away on her wedding night. Everyone was busy finding Anandi. Jigar tells Kanku that he will find her. He says she can’t go far from her fate. Anand lifts Anandi and takes her to the car. Anandi’s sindoor gets on his hands. Anand asks the driver to take them to the hospital fast. Meethi sees all this and runs after them.

Anand gets a call from Bhairavi. She questions him if he reached the airport. He informs her about the problem. He asks her to come with NGO workers. When he reaches hospital, Anand asks the nurse to call the doctor. Doctor checks Anandi, while Jigar's friends see Anandi and call Jigar. Doctor questions Anand how she got hurt. Anand says he doesn’t know, she was running on the road and fainted in front of his car. Doctor says the reports will determine it in some time, maybe she fainted due to stress. When the nurse asks him if he is her husband, Jigar comes there and shouts that he is her husband. Anand gets shocked hearing this and questions how.

When Jigar grabs the collar of Anand, the NGO women comes to the police. The women ask the doctor that they want to meet Anandi. Jigar shouts at them and says that they can not meet his wife. Meanwhile, inside the room Anandi was in a dilemma over her marriage.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

