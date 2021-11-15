Balika Vadhu 2, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Anand insists for doing aarti with Anandi & Jigar

Anandi accepts Anand's offer to light the diyas. She inquires as to what he enjoys about Diwali. He tells stories about Diwali. Even I like it, Anandi says, and recounts about Ram's return to Ayodhya on this day. He claims to be aware of this. He tells Anandi that Baa used to tell stories and gave her so many sweets on this day. Sejal brings her jalebis and tells her that she reminds her of her mother. Anandi embraces her and gets emotional. Anand asks for a jalebi but Sejal tells him that Anandi does not like sharing her food. But Anand tells Anandi that sharing is caring. Anandi gets emotional because she was missing her home and gives jalebi to Anand. Anand clicks a picture with Anandi and tells her that he is putting it on social media. Jigar comes there and gets jealous.

Jigar tells Anandi to help him in lighting up diyas. Anandi tells Jigar she has already done it with Anand. Anandi tells him to burst the crackers. Meanwhile, Maadi goes to Kanku and asks her to get ready for puja. But Kanku declines her and says that she does not want to get ready. Maadi Baa gives her phone back and Kanku gets happy and agrees to get dresed up. Jigar gets a call from Kalpesh and Anandi overhears them talking. Anandi tooks the phone and asks Kalpesh about Ratan and Khimji. Anandi gets emotional but was unable to talk to him because Baa was calling her. Meanwhile, Kanku was talking on her phone. Madhav asks Kanku that he wants to see her. Kanku gets worried and sends him a picture of her. Madhav still insisted her to meet. Anandi comes there and some chef asked her what she wants to have. Madhav gets an idea listening to this and tells Kanku that he is coming.

Then Maadi Baa calls everyone to do the puja. Before aarti, Premji tells Anandi and Jigar to do aarti. When Anandi and Jigar were about to do the aarti, Anand comes there and asks Maadi Baa why they are doing aarti because its a couple thing. And they are not married everyone gets worried and Anand asks them if he can so aarti with them. Dewadi tells him to do Aarti, Maadi Baa and Premji get shocked. Sejal tells Kanku that she should also do aarti with them.

