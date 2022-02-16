Balika Vadhu 2, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Anandi agrees to stay

In today’s episode, Anandi tells Anand that she doesn’t care and thus she’s leaving. She walks out. The owner sees her and thanks her for agreeing to stay to make his wife’s Valentine’s day special as she has cancer. Anandi thinks if she agrees to stay, it’ll make their day. Anand taunts her and asks her why did she change her opinion. Anandi asks him why he didn’t tell her the truth. Anand says she never gave him a chance to speak. Anand tells he’ll sleep on the bed only. Anandi gets annoyed and creates a division with pillows. Then, they hear a song playing and wonder what’s happening and go out to see.

They see the couple dancing and they admire them. Anand says they look so cute and Anandi agrees. The couple feels shy after seeing Anandi and Anand. The man asks them to join them for dinner. Mehul asks Bhairavi to not worry about Anand. Ishana asks why did Anandi have to go there in the first place. Diya asks Vikrant to pick up his phone as it is ringing for a long time. She asks him what’s wrong. He tells he needs a loan for his company. Ishaan tells her dad will make the arrangements and Bhairavi thanks her.

On the other hand, Pammi asks them to feed food to each other. Anand thinks Anandi is probably feeling uncomfortable keeping her legs down. Pammi tells Anandi that she should give life another chance and even Anand as well. Anandi cries and Anand tells her to keep her leg on the stand he made. He gently helps and keeps her leg on the stand. After a while, Anandi falls asleep on Anand’s shoulder and he looks at her. Pammi gives him a ring and asks him to propose before it’s too late.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 14th February 2022, Written Update: Anand takes care of Anandi