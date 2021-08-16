Balika Vadhu 2, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Kadvi Baa shaves her head after Sarita dies

In today's episode, Premji's Baa regains consciousness and regrets not seeing her son. Sejal and Premji were sad, and Ratan and Khimji try to calm them. Ratan informs him that Anandi does not want to watch her father-in-law weeping. Premji begins to smile as soon as he takes Anandi into his arms. Meanwhile, everybody gets relieved. Jigar arrives and Premji informs him that little Anandi will be his wife. But Jigar opposes and says brides are like Ratan and Sejal. Khimji informs him that when Anandi comes of age, they will get married. Jigar, on the other hand, states that he will marry his mom. Everyone laughs at him, and Premji teases him that even Anandi is delighted because she has such a stupid husband.

Nagji encourages Bhuvan to join in an unlawful activity with him that includes alcohol. He tries to manipulate him into agreeing to his terms. Leela gets taken aback when she sees Bhuvan with Nagji. She warns him about Nagji, but he taunts her and calls her infertile. Ratan, on the other hand, asks Sarita if she wants a boy or a girl, to which Kadvi Baa responds that either is ok as long as the child is safe. When Sarita begins to experience labour pains, everyone hurries her to the hospital. The doctor then comes with a child in his hands and notifies them that a baby girl has been born. Unfortunately, doctor explains to Baa how Sarita was quite frail, how her pregnancy became more problematic, and how she was unable to save her despite her best efforts. Kadvi Baa and Leela feel horrified after learning about Sarita's death.

While the women come for Sarita's last rites, one of them claims that the baby is a bad omen because she took her mother's soul with her arrival. As Sarita's husband has not arrived, Khimji asks Kadvi Baa to set fire to the corpse. Baa walks inside the house and reappears with her hair entirely shaved.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Kadvi Baa finds out Leela's scars