Balika Vadhu 2, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Anandi gets burnt due to crackers

In today's episode, Premji tells Anandi to burst crackers with Jigar, but Anandi being sad says no to him. Jigar comes there and asks Anandi to come with him. But Anandi says no to him. Madhav comes at their home in a different get-up. Kanku gets shocked and goes near him. Kanku tells him to leave otherwise someone will see him. Madhav says no and insists her to give him some sweets because he is her guest. Kanku offers him some sweets.

Ratan and Khimji were sad on Diwali because they were missing Anandi. Ratan cries to Khimji saying that when Anandi was here she used to light the diyas. Khimji consoles her and shows her the picture of Anandi. Jigar burns a cracker and throws it on the floor. Anand was standing there, and Anandi runs to save him but she gets burnt due to the cracker.

Anandi falls on the floor and everyone gets worried. Premji scolds Jigar for doing this. Anand reaches Anandi, who shouts that her face is burning. Anand tells Kanku to bring some ice and rubs it on her face. Sejal comes there and tells them that they should take her to the hospital. On the other hand, Ratan gets tensed and tells Khimji that something is wrong with Anandi. Khimji tells her that nothing is wrong. Ratan urges to him that she is her mother and knows that something is wrong. Doctor tells everyone that Anandi is fine now. And thanks the one who puts ice cubes on Anandi's face. Sejal thanks Anand for doing this.

Anandi wakes up and grabs Sejal's hand and says that she is scared. When Anandi comes home she refuses to sleep because she's afraid of crackers. Anand comes to her and tells her to wear the headphones. Jigar stops him saying that she is scared and this is not funny. Anand told him to trust him. Anandi plugs the headphones in and calms down.

