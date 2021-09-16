Balika Vadhu 2, 16 September 2021, Written Update: Dewadi scolds Anandi

In today's episode, Dewadi taunts Anandi for her laziness and tells her she will not let her go home. When Ratan listens to Dewadi she started shouting at her and tells her to behave like an adult. Sejal consoles Ratan, she urges her to take Anandi and go outside or else Dewadi will say rubbish. When Anandi was walking outside, she saw Jigar and Kalpesh eating jalebi. Anandi goes to take her share of Jalebi but stops due to her fast. Jigar and Kalpesh start teasing Anandi and tells her that they will eat her share of Jalebi too. Anandi asks Sejal if she can eat something, but Sejal refuses it. After some time Anandi started crying due to hunger and asks Devi maa that will she get angry at her if she eats something.

Baa invites Anandi to do Puja, after that Dewadi gives water to Anandi, Ratan gets emotional recalling the last time Anandi did this puja while she was not born. And now seeing her do this puja by herself is so overwhelming. Khimji serves food to Ratan, while Anandi was talking to Devi maa. After a while, Sejal tells Baa to go and sleep. Baa asks where is Anandi and they started looking for her, Anandi comes from the bathroom and Premji scolds her to take care of Diya. A guy comes there, Anandi asks Ratan who is he, Ratan tells her that Devi maa will enter his body to give us blessings. Anandi gets shocked, while the guy started shaking and changes his voice. She started shouting at Anandi and Jigar's family that they did a mistake and she will not forgive them.

Anandi stands up and questions him why, the guy gets angry and started shouting again at Anandi and asks her to do penance to seek forgiveness. The guy forbids Anandi to eat anything from now.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2: Anandi gets shock of her life after finding out about her marriage to Jigar in childhood