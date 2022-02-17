Balika Vadhu 2, 16th February 2022, Written Update: Pammi asks Anand to propose to Anandi

In today’s episode, Anand wraps his coat over Anandi. The next morning, Anand wakes up and sees Anandi coming out of the bathroom. He looks at her and gets up. He goes to her and ties the back of her dress. She looks at him. Suraj comes and asks them to come down. They get ready and go down. Pammi asks Anand to put the ring on Anandi's hand. Anandi looks at Anand surprised. Pammi requests them to fulfill her wish. Anand puts the ring on Anandi’s hand and Pammi blesses them.

Pammi tells Anandi to take care of Anand as he’s a very nice person. Anand and Anandi ask them to take care of themselves and leave. Anand and Anandi come back home and Bhairavi asks him if he’s fine. Anand tells he’s fine and Ishana hugs him. Bhairavi tells she’s very happy that Ishana proposed to him and Anandi gets shocked. Anandi goes to her house and Sejal asks her where she was. Anandi apologises and informs that her phone got switched off. Sejal tells Jigar didn’t eat his medicines yesterday. Anandi removes the ring and wonders why she is feeling bad.

Jigar notices Anandi’s leg bleeding and tries to help her. Sejal tells Jigar cares about her a lot. Anandi tells she doesn’t care as she’s only taking care of him because of Sejal and leaves for the office. She finds one of her employees upset and asks her what happened. She says she doesn’t want to be alone on Valentine's Day. Anandi says it's not compulsory for couples only to celebrate Valentine's Day and says they’ll celebrate it together.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu 2, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Anandi agrees to stay