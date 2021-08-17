Balika Vadhu 2, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Kadvi Baa stops Premji from doing Anandi's child marriage

In today's episode, Kadvi Baa picks up an earthen pot and instructs her family to carry out Sarita's death rites. Ratan questions Kadvi Baa about what occurred when they were on their way to hand Dhingli to her father. Baa explains when they get there they saw her father getting remarried. When Khimji requested him to adopt his daughter, he stared at her carefully, but his mother refused to let him have her. Baa opens up about her inability to care for Dhingli alone at this age. Ratan assures her that she would look after Dhingli and that Anandi will make a new friend. Sejal and Leela have agreed to do the same.

The whole family of Premji and Khimji worshiped Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha. Khimji says now is the finest time for the wedding. Premji expresses a desire to bring Anandi to his home as soon as possible. Sejal informs him that there is still a lot of time left and that Anandi should age first. When Baa overhears the talk, she becomes anxious. Soon, Khimji and Ratan get frightened to hear a loud bang outside their home. They arrive to find Premji riding a horse with Jigar. He claims to have brought Baraat to pick up his daughter-in-law. The unexpected event has shocked Ratan and Khimji. Baa happens to be passing by and decides to step in. She informs them that it is false and that they should not go ahead with the marriage at this time.

Baa attempts to explain how child marriage can ruin their life, but Premji insists it's already planned that they would turn their friendship into a marriage a long time ago. Khimji recalls all the sacrifices Premji has gone through for him, and he is helpless to reject Premji's proposal. Baa goes on to clarify to Khimji that Anandi is far too young for this, but he claims Premji has offered to take her to his house when she gets older.

