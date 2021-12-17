Balika Vadhu 2, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Anand goes to meet Anandi

In today's episode, Anandi feels sad and thinks about Anand. Kanku says that her heart is beating fast. Anandi says Jigar forced her to tell the truth in front of everyone. Kanku tells her that she has courage, and that she isn't made for this place. Then Kanku hands Anandi some books that Anand gave for her. Anandi asks how did Anand get these books. She says that she was looking for it. Kanku says she doesn’t know and thanks god that Anand met and saved Anandi.

Diya calls Anand and asks how he missed the US flight for Anandi. Bhairavi says she told him not to interfere in their matters. Mehul asks why he went there. Kanku asks Anandi to take rest and goes. Anandi sees the books and thinks about Anand. Suddenly Anand enters her room. Meanwhile, Jigar who was sitting with everyone and asks his family how Anandi could do that as she is married to him. How can she threaten him?

Maadi baa says she forgot their favours and love. Sejal says we will explain to her later, and let her rest. Jigar says I will go right now and talk to her. Prem tells him to not go anywhere, we will do what Anandi wants. He then says that we have to think of Anandi and family. If NGO and police come to know about the child marriage, then the whole family will go behind the bars.

Anand questions Anandi that why she lied in front of police. She asks he is her teacher to take her exam. Anand tells her that he knows she does not even love Jigar and she wants to study. Anand leaves from there and recalls his childhood. Next morning, Anand comes there in a different get up. He tells Premji that he is a NGO worker and he is here to observe Anandi. Anandi comes there and tells him that she is happy and no one hurts her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

