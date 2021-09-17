Balika Vadhu 2, 17 September 2021, Written Update: Jigar teases Anandi

In today's episode, Ratan urges the man not to punish Anandi due to her little mistake. Ratan was crying and no one was listening to her. While Anandi goes to a temple and says to Devi maa that she will stay hungry even if she died. Baa gets worried and questions the man why he thinks Anandi did a mistake. The man gets angry at Baa and shouts at her. Sejal gives aarti's smog to the man and he becomes calm. As soon the guys leaves, Dewadi also goes behind him and outside the house, she offers him money because he did exactly what she asked for. When Dewadi turns around, her husband was standing there and he started taunting her for her evil mind.

At home, Ratan seeks forgiveness in front of Devi Maa and urges her to forgive her little daughter. After some time, Baa asks Anandi to go into another room where she has to grind some dal as her punishment. When she was sitting, their Jigar comes and started teasing her and says eat air. When Jigar left, Anandi falls asleep and sees a dream where she was eating jalebi and Dewadi caught her. Sejal wakes up Anandi and asks her to start working, when Anandi tries to move the grinder and she fails, Anandi then started crying and complains to Devi maa for not helping her.

Then Sejal tells Anandi to start moving Grinder again and this time when Anandi tried the grinder moved easily. Sejal and Ratan get happy seeing her do this with ease. Dewadi again comes in the room with ladoos in her hand, she sits on a sofa and started eating them in front of Anandi. Sejal tells Dewadi to behave like an adult and not to eat ladoos in front of Anandi. But Dewadi refuses it and said she will eat here, and even offers Jigar but Sejal stops him and scolds that Anandi is your wife and you will also stay hungry like her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

