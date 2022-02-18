Balika Vadhu 2, 17th February 2022, Written Update: Anand lies to Anandi

In today’s episode, Anandi celebrates Valentine’s Day with her employees. Anandi thinks Anand must be celebrating the special day with Ishana. Anand comes and tells Anandi that she’s doing a sweet gesture and looks at her hand and realises she removed his ring. Anandi asks him to go celebrate his engagement and he says he will, by throwing a great party. Anandi leaves and then sees Vikrant and Aditi together. She takes a video of them and decides to show it to Diya. She comes home and shows Diya the video and she starts crying.

Anandi consoles her and asks her to stand up for herself. Diya says she loves him. Anandi tells her that this isn’t love. Anand goes and tells Bhairavi that he can’t marry Ishana. Bhairavi asks why. Anand tells Ishana that she’s just a friend and tells her that their relationship doesn’t thrive on love and it will spoil their lives. Ishana agrees and apologises. Bhairavi tells Ishana is a good person. Mehul says they shouldn’t force Anand as he can take his decisions on his own. Diya tells Anandi that Vikrant might change after they have their baby. Anandi tells Diya to let Vikrant prove his responsibilities. The next day, Anand tells Vikrant that he’ll help him. Diya asks Anand not to help. Anandi says Diya wants to give a hand in the boutique. Diya says yes as she wants to help Vikrant. Anand gets happy and agrees.

Then, Anandi tells Diya to hide the mic when they go to the boutique. Diya defends Vikrant but Anandi says she’ll expose him to Anand. Anand comes to the boutique and Anandi hands over a file to Diya. Anandi asks him how are the engagement preparations going. He says he still needs to buy a branded dress for Ishana. He thinks he knows she has feelings for him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

