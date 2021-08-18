Balika Vadhu 2, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Premji makes Anandi marry Jigar

In today's episode, Khimji becomes concerned when the cops arrive since they were performing Anandi's bal vivah. Premji claims to be more determined than the police and that he will complete the marriage at the correct time. When the cops arrive, the doors are locked. He questions a man in the village about Khimji's daughter's marriage, but the guy denies it and claims Anandi is too young. The constable tells them that they own surrounding lands and must have gone there.

Devadi and her father, on the other hand, talk about business losses. He warns her that they are losing money because of her selfishness, which had never happened before when Premji was here. She pretends to be sad and criticises her husband for being ineffective. While a police van drives by the truck in which Khimji and Premji and their family are travelling. Premji urges the pandit ji to carry on with the other ceremonies. He encourages Jigar that he must hold Anandi's hand for the rest of his life.

Premji makes an effort to brighten the situation. The priest explains the tradition of putting hand prints on the wall once all the ceremonies have been finished. Ratan argues that it is not possible to do so in the vehicle. Khimji vows that the rite will be completed, and Anandi will place a hand print on his shirt. He becomes emotional and tells everybody that no one will ever be able to replace Anandi in his heart.

As they arrive home, the police are there waiting for them. They ask Premji questions about the child marriage of Anandi. Khimji becomes concerned, but Premji replies to all of the questions gently and informs the police that they did not marry the children. However, they went to worship in the temple and Premji gives sweets to the cops. Premji urges Sejal to do the remaining ceremonies after the police leave from there. Khimji warns that the police can return, but Premji assures him that he would manage everything.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

