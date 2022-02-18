Balika Vadhu 2, 18th February 2022, Written Update: Diya divorces Vikrant

In today’s episode, Anandi notices a lizard and shouts. She holds Anand and asks him to shoo the lizard away. He tells he understands he’s handsome but if she comes this close to him then his engagement with Ishana might break. She asks him to make the lizard go away. He tries to shoo it off with a scale but then gets scared himself and hugs Anandi. Diya comes and thanks Vikrant for agreeing to let her work so they can pay off his loan. She tells they’ll return Ishana’s money and get the money themselves.

Vikrant closes the door and holds her tightly and tells he only married her for her money and tells he’ll do anything for money so she should protect her baby. Diya runs and Anandi holds her. Everyone comes and Vikrant acts like he’s worried for Diya and asks her if she’s fine. Anandi slaps him and asks him if he isn’t ashamed of harassing Diya. Anand tells Anandi was right and he regrets not believing her and Diya cries. Anandi tells Vikrant always abused Diya and Diya agrees. Vikrant asks Diya to think about their baby. Anandi asks Diya if she wants her kid to grow up with a father like him. Diya tells she wants to divorce him.

Later, the lawyer comes home and Diya signs the divorce papers. Vikrant tells he won’t sign and Anand tells he will have to go to jail otherwise. Vikrant signs the papers and tells he won’t spare Anandi. Anandi tells she isn’t afraid of him and he leaves. Anandi and Anand make Diya eat and cheer her up. Diya asks them if she can still work in their boutique. They say yes. Then, Anand gives sweets to Anandi and thanks to her for supporting Diya.

