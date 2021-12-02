Balika Vadhu 2, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Jigar flirts with a girl

In today's episode, the show takes a leap of 10 years and Maadi Baa was scolding Sejal. Sejal tells Maadi Baa to let the girls buy anything they want. She tells Maadi Baa that she will call Kanku. Kanku receives a call from Sejal and tells her that she is just coming. She asks Anandi to come fast. Anandi says, "I will do the work for which we came here to buy a dupatta." Anand was also there. He takes bangles from the shop. Anandi gets a glimpse of the past when she hears his voice. He was talking to a vendor, and the shopkeeper told him that the girl who gets you will be lucky.

Anand questions the vendor to ask his wife what he wants. Maadi Baa signals Sejal to take a look at Anandi's birds. The bird goes to Anand and sits on him. Anandi goes there and asks him who he is. Kanku calls Anandi to come with her and Anandi's earring falls on there.

Maadi Baa questions Sejal, she tells Sejal that Diya’s engagement is just an excuse, we came here to get Kanku’s alliance fixed. Sejal says, "We are going to make a new start today". Maadi Baa says we can’t get rid of that stain, it's better to hide this from Anandi, she may tell the truth in front of the groom's family. Sejal consoles Maadi Baa that Anandi will not do such a thing. Maadi Baa asks her why Prem didn't come with us, where Jigar is. Sejal says he went to the temple with friends.

Meanwhile, Jigar was on his way when he stares at some girl and stops the jeep. He flirts with the girl, and the girl scolds him. While Anand tells a girl that you don't deserve this. Anandi hears him and comes there, she goes to Anand and stops him. Anand tells her that she is his cousin and tells her to live her dreams. Anandi tells him that he is wrong, she should first convince her father and then fulfill her dream.

On the other hand, Mehul welcomes Maadi baa and the whole family. Maadi Baa gives good wishes for Diya’s engagement. He says Bhairavi is doing a puja there. Pandit says your daughter is getting married, and soon bahu will come home. Bhairavi gets happy and tells him that she wants a bahu who is her daughter too.

