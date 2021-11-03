Balika Vadhu 2, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Jigar asks Anandi to be his friend

In today's episode, As Ratan reaches her home she started crying and hugs Kadvi Baa. She asks her what she can do now, Ratan tells her that she should do a police complaint. But Kadvi Baa stops her and tells her to look after Kalpesh. Because now Anandi is gone and you can not do anything about her. Kalpesh gets Laapsi for Ratan and asks her to eat some. Ratan refuses. Kalpesh started crying and tells Ratan to think that Anandi is having this Laapsi. Ratan cries and eats that, Kalpesh hugs her and calms her down. Meanwhile, Premji brings some food for Anandi but she refuses to eat anything. Sejal comes there and made Anandi eat something.

Jigar comes near Anandi and tells her to play the game with him on his phone. Jigar sees that Anandi is crying and wipes her kajal from under her eyes. Anandi questions him if everyone they trust lies, Jigar replies that yes everyone lies based on their circumstances. Anandi tells him that she will never lie to anyone. Jigar asks Anandi if they can be friends now. Anandi accepts his offer of friendship. Jigar also asks Anandi where she will stay now. But Dewadi comes there and tells Anandi that Maadi Baa was looking for her. Anandi goes into Baa's room and asks her why did she call her. Maadi Baa tells her that she is going to take her Thakur ji to another room and Anandi can stay in this room.

Anandi replies that she does not want to stay in this room so Maadi Baa can stay as long as she wants. Maadi Baa tells Anandi to dont stay in this house as a punishment for her parents. She tells her that you are our bahu now and you should stay with us with your whole heart. Anandi asks Maadi Baa what did she wants. Maadi Baa asks Anandi to recall her words about marriage.