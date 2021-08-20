Balika Vadhu 2, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Premji leaves the village and Anandi 

In today's episode, Bhuvan and Leela were eating with Khimji and Ratan in the house. While Khimji discusses who spilled evidence to the police about the child marriage of Anandi and Jigar. Bhuvan remembers that it was he who leaked the information regarding marriage to Nagji. Sejal arrives disturbed and informs everyone that Premji has gone to Nagji's house, furiously after learning that Nagji told the police about marriage.

Premji confronts Nagji. Meanwhile, Khimji stops them from beating each other. Nagji begins to insult them and says child marriage is wrong. But Premji lies that Anandi and Jigar are not married yet. Nagji starts shouting that Khimji is Sarpanch, but still he is lying. Other people of village come there and start scolding Nagji for his behaviour. Seeing everyone fighting, Khimji feel embarrassed.

Premji decides to leave the village and go back to his mother due to his responsibilities. Before leaving, he gives his all property to Anandi and hands papers to Khimji for the future. Premji and Khimji both get emotional and Premji takes Anandi in his lap and starts weeping aloud. As soon as Premji leaves, Khimji tears up emotionally.

Nine months later, Khimji and Premji are talking on a video call. Khimji tells Premji that Anandi walked today first time by herself. Premji gets emotional seeing Anandi walking on a video call. Another five-year leap takes place, Premji visits Khimji and little Anandi greets him and asks for chocolates. When Premji was about to leave, Anandi starts crying and asks Premji to take her with him, but Premji confronts her that one day, he will come to take her. As soon as Premji leaves in his Jeep, Anandi starts running behind him and falls on the road. Premji stops and comes running to her, they both begin to laugh at Anandi's face which is covered in sand and dirt.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

