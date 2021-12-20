Balika Vadhu 2, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Premji sends Anandi to college

In today's episode, Prem wakes up Jigar and tells him that he has decided that Anandi will go to college. Jigar gets angry at Premji, but latter slaps him. Premji says we have to calm that NGO officer, he came to keep an eye on us. Premji tells everyone that Jigar didn’t leave any way for them to hide the truth. He tells him that if this child marriage truth comes out, then we will go to jail. Maadi baa asks how can she go to college. Premji says it's better to wait for three years, they need time to understand each other. Meanwhile, Anandi questions Anand what drama he was talking about. He gets Bhairavi's call and he hides his phone so that Anandi cannot see it.

Anand asks Anandi about her college.Premji comes there and tells Anandi that she is going to college. Anandi gets happy and hugs Premji. Jigar says you will be going to college, but you will be my wife. Maadi baa says Jigar will miss her. Anandi takes blessings from elders. She says I won’t let you regret your decision. Anand asks her to pass a paratha. He helps them by telling about hostels. She says she can’t stay in any hostel. Premji tells everyone that he will talk to Bhairavi.

Anand tells Premji that he is going to an NGO, so he will drop Anandi to Bhairavi's house. Anandi gets emotional as she leaves the house but at the same time she was happy that now her dreams will be fulfilled.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

