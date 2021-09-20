Balika Vadhu 2, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Anandi falls on the floor

In today's epsiode, while Anandi was moving the chakki for making moong dal powder as her penance, Ratan encourages her. But Anandi stops and starts complaining that her hand is hurting. Dewadi comes there and taunts Anandi for being lazy; she tells Anandi that tomorrow she will call Bauji to make Anandi do another penance. Ratan cries and says today you are going to make your father cry. Listening to Ratan, Anandi gets worried and again starts moving the chakki. Jigar and Kalpesh also help her by cheering for her. While Anandi completes her penance in time, Dewadi gets angry.

Ratan and Sejal give Anandi Jalebis and while Anandi eats them, Sejal emotionally hugs her. Khimji and Premji enter the room and were discussing with Ratan and Sejal. Meanwhile, Anandi, who was eating jalebis, falls on the floor. Khimji and Premji rush towards her and call the doctor. She comes there and checks Anandi's nerves and tells everyone that its because Anandi was too tired. Doctor then saw the marks on Anandi's hand and questions Ratan. Sejal replies that its because of some Puja rites. Doctor shouts at everyone that it is wrong to make a child do such things. Khimji and Premji feel sad and say it was their mistake.

Ratan, Sejal, Khimji and Premji goes outside the room and Ratan tells everyone that she is taking Anandi back at their home because its not the right age to do gauna. Sejal and Premji say sorry to her; Khimji forgives them and says let Anandi finish her studies first and do some job. While Sejal and Khimji opens the door to leave the house, they see Bauji standing there. They greet bauji and he asks where is Anandi.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

