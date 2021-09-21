Balika Vadhu 2, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Ratan leaves Anandi at Premji's house

In today's episode, Kanku insists Anandi to have some daliya because she is not healthy. Anandi refuses and says she is totally fine. While Jigar comes in the room and shows Anandi a garba dance video in phone, Anandi gets distracted and tells Jigar that she will learn these steps and dance with him. Seeing her distracted, Kanku feeds Anandi daliya. Ratan melts down seeing the love between kids. Meanwhile, Khimji urges for the permission of Baa to go their home. Baa asks him if Anandi will also go with them. Khimji tells her that yes she will also go with us. But Baa urges to him that the gauna has been done, so why they are taking Anandi with them.

Premji tells them that they only did gauna because it was Baa's wish to see Anandi's gauna, but now she has to go. Baa and Bauji refuse to let Anandi go and tell them that gauna has already been done and now she will not leave the house. Ratan tries to argue with them and says she will send Anandi here when she grows up. But Baa does not accept it, then Khimji says that he will leave Anandi for few days here. Anandi questions how will she study to Ratan and she advices her to study after she comes home. Anandi accepts to stay at Jigar's house.

Khimji before leaving tells Baa to not to tell Anandi that she is married to Jigar at any cost. Dewadi overhears them talking and makes a plan to tell Anandi and hurt her. When Ratan and Khimji leave the house, Anandi starts crying and runs behind them. Anandi falls on the ground, while Premji and Sejal tries to console her. Jigar feels sad seeing Anandi crying. When Sejal makes Anandi sleep, she dreams about Ratan singing a lullaby for her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

