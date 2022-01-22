Balika Vadhu 2, 21st January 2022, Written Update: Anandi and Jigar’s marriage is annulled

In today’s episode, Anand comes to the court with Sheela and Gauri. Bhairavi and Mehul get shocked. Sejal recognises Gauri and tells Premji that she attended Anandi and Jigar’s marriage and hence, she will tell the truth. Bhairavi tells Mehul that they’ll request Sheela to not tell the truth. Usha calls Gauri to the witness box and asks her if Anandi was married off as a child. Gauri admits to it and informs all that Anandi and Jigar were married when Anandi was eight months old. She also adds that she has a video of the marriage as well as a proof.

Gauri submits the video to the Judge. The Judge agrees that Anandi was married as a child. Jigar says he wants to speak in front of the judge. He says that he understands that child marriage is wrong but now he’s fighting for Anandi because he loves his wife and loving her isn’t a crime. He asks the Judge to give them another chance to work things out. Usha, however, adds that Anandi doesn’t wish to continue the marriage. Judge calls for a recess. Anandi thanks Gauri for her support. Bhairavi pulls Sheela aside and tells her that Anand shouldn’t know that she’s his real mother. Anand comes and asks what’s happening. Bhairavi says that she was just thanking Gauri. Anand asks her if she knows Sheela and Bhairavi says no. Anand tells Bhairavi to not sabotage Anandi’s case and leaves.

Sheela cries and tells Gauri that she should tell the truth to Anand. Gauri tells her that if she tells the truth then Anand might lose his lavish life. The Judge comes back after the recess and tells that she thinks Anand and Jigar can take another chance with their marriage, if they want to see whether their relationship is working or not. Jigar rejoices but the Judge tells them that they can do it after breaking away from their tradition. Post this, the Judge annuls their marriage. Anandi smiles.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

