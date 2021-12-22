Balika Vadhu 2, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Jigar gets admission in Anandi's college

In today's episode, Anandi meets with everyone and leaves for college. Jigar talks to his friend and asks him to ask his dad to get him a seat in Anandi’s college. He shows the surprise he made for Anandi. Anand comes and asks for Anandi. Bhairavi says she has already left. He says I'm also going to university. Maadi Baa asks of his plan of going to the US. Bhairavi says he isn’t going to the US as he is working on a women empowerment app. Maadi Baa argues with him, he says women and men are equal. He taunts her, Bhairavi asks him to have food. Anandi comes to the college and cries happily. She shows the college to her parents’ pic.

Anandi goes to the auditorium where the principal says four students are chosen for the scholarship. He announces the names. Anandi’s name is also announced. She smiles and goes on the stage. Anandi and Kiara go to see the college. She asks why is everyone staring at me. They see the huge I love you poster. Jigar comes and gives flowers to Anandi. Kiara gets shocked, and Anandi asks how did you come here. He says, "It's my wife’s first day at college, everyone should know, you are my wife, how did you like the surprise."

Meanwhile, Anand also reaches college where, Principal says I'm glad that you are completing your studies here. Anand thanks him for considering his application at the last minute. Jigar helps a girl and stares at her. He sees Anand in the college.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

