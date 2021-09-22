Balika Vadhu 2, 22 September 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa pushes Anandi

In today's episode, Anandi gets bored at home and decides to go and eat ice cream. As she reaches the Kulfi shop, she mistakenly hits Maadi Baa on her way. Maadi Baa was holding a Krishna murti which falls, but Anandi catches it. Maadi Baa gets angry and taunts Anandi for her clumsiness. Anandi says she didn't know that she was standing behind her. But Maadi Baa does not listen to her and scolds her more. Maadi Baa says, "If you were my daughter or Bahu, I would have beaten you". On the other hand, Sejal was talking to Ratan over phone, and she complimented Anandi for her good nature. They talk about when can Anandi return her home. But someone knocks on the door.

When Dewadi opens the door, she finds Maadi Baa standing there. Maadi Baa enters the house and Sejal, Baa and Bauji get worried seeing her. Sejal comes to greet Maadi Baa, but she stops her from coming close to her. Bauji comes and asks Maadi Baa that why she did not inform them that she was visiting. Maadi Baa gets angry and says that there is no reason to tell anyone that she was visiting because its her house too. Dewadi comes running towards her and hugs Maadi Baa, as she's happy seeing Dewadi. Then she let's Sejal greet her respectfully.

Premji and Baa come there, Maadi Baa asks Baa to touch her feet. Maadi Baa taunts Premji as to why he changed his house and did not tell her the address. As everyone welcomes Maadi Baa inside, Dewadi starts telling her everything. Dewadi tells her that they have done the gauna of Anandi and Maadi Baa gets angry that the family does not think that she is important too. Anandi enters the house eating kulfis, Maadi Baa gets shocked and asks her what she is doing here. Anandi asks the same question. Maadi Baa scolds Anandi for her behaviour, but Premji stops Anandi and tells her that she is our Maadi Baa. Premji introduces Anandi as his daughter-in-law, and tells Anandi to touch Maadi Baa's feet. As Anandi touches Baa's feet, Baa pushes her, due to which Anandi falls on the floor.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

