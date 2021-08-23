Balika Vadhu 2, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Jigar tells Premji he hates Anandi

In today's episode, Prem ji washes Anandi's dirty face, Anandi wipes her face and Prem ji remarks that you are usually doing mischief and questions her why she was racing behind the car. Prem ji warns her that her mother will beat her for getting her clothes dirty. He asks her to leave her at home, but Anandi tells him that she was going to Dingli's house. Anandi pays a visit to Dingli's home and surprises her with Dandiya. Dingli asks her whether she fell in the mud.

Dingli notices that the dal has burned and asks Anandi to wait while she makes dal again. Anandi notices the roti and wonders whether she knows how to cook, Dingli claims that Nani Baa gets exhausted after coming home from work, so she prepares dinner for her. Anandi assures Dingli that she will help her. On the other hand, when Prem ji comes home, he finds Jigar playing with his sibling; Prem ji tells Jigar that he went to see Anandi. Jigar claims that he doesn't like that Anandi and calls her filthy. Prem ji says she'll be in their home soon with them as his wife.

Anandi returns home and Ratan pinches her ears and chastises her for returning home late. Khim ji appears and compliments Anandi and Ratan that you both are like best friends. Anandi asks for ten rupees to Khim ji for Kulfi. Khim ji hands Anandi money and instructs her to bring one for her mother too and mota bhai as well. Kalpesh arrives and snatches the money from Anandi's hand and flees. But while running he trips and falls. Anandi bursts out laughing. Kalpesh promises to buy Kulfi for everyone. Meanwhile, Ratan hands Anandi the tiffin and instructs her to deliver it to her Mama ji.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

