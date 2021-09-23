Balika Vadhu 2, 23 September 2020, Written Update: Maadi Baa takes Anandi's room

In today's episode, Maadi baa taunts Premji and tells everyone that when she was not here, everyone has forgotten the manners. Now she has come and will teach everyone the rules and take control of everything. While Bauji and Baa were talking with each other and say they should be careful of Maadi Baa. Maadi Baa then gets up and orders Premji to give her a room and also give a room for Kanhaji. Premji agrees and takes Maadi Baa to a room, who gets angry and starts shouting that she does not like this room. Premji asks her to select a room for herself. Dewadi gets happy and takes Maadi Baa in Anandi's room and Maadi Baa asks her is this Jigar's room. Suddenly, Anandi comes from behind and says its her room. Maadi Baa says to her that now her Kanhaji likes this room and he will stay here.

Anandi gets upset, Premji comes from behind and tells Maadi Baa to take another room but Maadi Baa refuses him. Premji tries to console Anandi to take another room. And Premji recalls his talk with Sejal when he showed this room first time to Sejal and said this will be Anandi's room. Maadi Baa scolds Premji and asks him why he gave Anandi this huge room. She tells Premji to move Anandi's stuff to Jigar's room and also not to love Anandi more than Jigar or else he will have to pay for it. Sejal takes Anandi with her and shows her a big room but Anandi gets upset and says that this room does not have swing.

On the other hand, Maadi Baa compliments Dewadi for her mind and gives her bangles as a gift. Maadi Baa questions Dewadi about the house and Dewadi starts blabbering. Jigar enters the room and touches Maadi baa's feet, Baa gives him Rs 50 and when Kanku touches her feets she gives her Rs 1000. But when Anandi touches her feet and asks for her shagun, Baa calls her bhikari. Anandi gets upset and hugs Sejal.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Ratan leaves Anandi at Premji's house