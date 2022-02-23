Balika Vadhu 2, 23rd February 2022, Written Update: Sheela searches for Anand

In today’s episode, Sheela wakes up and asks where’s Anand. Sejal tells her to stay calm. Sheela tells Anandi promised to get her Anand and asks Sejal where is she. Sejal tells she had some work she’ll come back soon. Anandi cries looking at Ishana and Anand. Ishana shows her Mehendi and taunts her for putting her own name on her Mehendi. Anandi tells self-love is important.

Sheela comes to meet Anandi. Anandi tells her that Anand isn’t here and asks her to come with her and assures her that she’ll get Anand to her. Sheela spots Anand and runs towards him. Mehul tells he only wishes Anand’s happiness. Anand asks Sheela to take rest as he doesn’t want his mother to be tired. Ishana’s dad asks Ishana to call Anand as he needs to give him shagun. Ishana tells there’s no network. Anandi asks him why is Sheela claiming he’s her son. He tells Gauri told she calls random people her son. Anandi calls Gauri and asks her to come pick Sheela up. Gauri thinks even Bhairavi must be there and asks Anandi to take care of Sheela until she comes.

Anand tells Sheela lost her kid long back as someone took it away from her. He asks Anandi how can someone be so ruthless and he won’t spare that person when he finds out who did it. Bhairavi comes to Anandi’s house and asks where’s Anand. Sejal congratulates her for Anand and Ishana’s engagement. Bhairavi thanks and Anand and Anandi come out. Bhairavi yells at Anand and asks him why’s he here when it’s his engagement today.

