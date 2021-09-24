Balika Vadhu 2, 24 September 2021, Written Update: Anandi's chula pujan

In today's episode, Maadi Baa orders Anandi to do her Chula Pujan and tells her to make Laapsi. Anandi gets happy and says she likes Laapsi but Maadi Baa cuts her and says you have to make it for us. Anandi gets confused and Sejal tells Maadi Baa that she will make Laapsi. But Maadi Baa gets angry on her and says no and Anandi will do her chula pujan today. Anandi asks Sejal where is all the kitchen stuff, Dewadi comes there and says that she will help Anandi. Sejal also said that she will help Anandi, but Maadi Baa orders her to stay there with her. Maadi Baa also tells her you are mother-in-law of Anandi, not her mother.

Sejal questions Maadi Baa if the Laapsi is a bhog for Kanhaji and Baa replies yes. Sejal said let me remind Anandi to take a bath first before making Laapsi. When Sejal reaches in the kitchen, Dewadi was handing all the containers to Anandi and when she sees Sejal there, she tells her to go from the kitchen. Anandi picks up the container and recalls Ratan and how she used to make Laapsi. Anandi picks up Rawa and puts all the Rawa in the cooker, Dewadi gets happy seeing her and thinks the cooker will blast due to the overflow. While closing the lid Anandi stucks her finger between the lid and the cooker and starts shouting and Dewadi was seeing everything but still she does not come to help her.

While Kanku comes to Maadi Baa and sits beside her and asks her if she wants to eat apples, Maadi Baa refuses her. Sejal tells Kanku that if she wants to eat apple she can have from the fridge. Kanku goes to the kitchen but Dewadi stops her and asks what is she doing here. She tells her that she was going to have some apples, but Dewadi tells her to go in her room and she will give her apple. Meanwhile, Anandi makes an excuse of washroom and goes to Jigar and asks him to call Ratan.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read : Balika Vadhu 2, 23 September 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa takes Anandi's room