Balika Vadhu 2, 24th December 2021, Written Update: Anand brings Anandi to fresher's party

In today’s episode, Anand teases Anandi and asks her to come to the freshers. Anandi says she can’t and gives money for the cake and leaves. Prem tells Jigar that Anandi wasn’t wrong to support the truth and she didn’t even spoil his name even though the marriage was against her wish and tells that if he is on the right path, then Anandi will be with him. Diya comes and shows a dress for Kiara. She asks her what will Anandi wear. Maadi baba tells them that Anandi won’t go to freshers. Diya tells it’s a party for freshers.

Maadi baba tells them that Anandi goes to college to study and not to party. Bhairav says even socializing is important. Baa says Anandi also wouldn’t want to go. Anandi tells she doesn’t wasn’t to go. Jigar tells his friend that they’ll go to the party and check if Anandi is there and if she’s there, he’ll stop her studies. Diya tells Anand that Anandi isn’t coming and he assures her that he has a plan. Diya calls Anandi Ragini and tells her to come to the college with the cake or she’ll complain to the principal. Anand mimics the Principal and asks Anandi to bring the cake and disconnects the call.

Later, Anandi asks Anand to take her to college and bring her back before Baa gets to know. Diya wears Anandi’s attire. Anand gets his bike and Anandi tells him to take the car. He tells her we can’t go and come back on time in a car. Anandi agrees and sits on the bike. Anand rides the bike hastily and Anandi holds his shoulder. Jigar also leaves for the party. They reach and Anandi says she will come back soon after giving the cake to Ragini. Anand thinks he will take Anandi back hole only after she enjoys the freshers.

