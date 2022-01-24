Balika Vadhu 2, 24th January 2022, Written Update: Anand proposes to Anandi

In today’s episode, the judge tells Anandi that she is now free from her marriage. Anandi rejoices and Anand gets angry. Anandi thanks Anand for his help with her case and then tells Sejal that she will still have a relationship with her even though hers’ broke with Jigar. Sejal tells her that it doesn’t matter as they’re not related anymore and leaves. Bhairavi tells Anand to go back to U.S as Anandi has won her case. Jigar comes and tries to tell Anand about his biological mother but Bhairavi distracts him by fainting. Anandi dances and cooks happily.

In their house, Bhairavi apologises to Anand for misbehaving with Anandi. Anand tells her to not talk and strain herself. Bhairavi asks Anand to stay back in the house and he agrees. Diya calls Anandi and congratulates her for her win. Anandi tells Diya that she has planned a lot for her future and now she has decided to take up a job as well as she lost all her money fighting for her case. Diya tells Anandi that she’s happy for her and tells her to work hard and not give up. Anandi asks Diya to do a favour for her. Later, Diya meets Anand and teases him for being so happy and tells Anand that he should propose to Anandi. Anand tells he will do it only after he is stable enough financially.

Anand tells he needs investors for his app and after that he wants to marry Anandi and settle in the U.S. Then, Anand gets a call from one of his associates and he tells him that he wants to invest on his app. Jigar calls and tells Bhairavi that he knows the truth about Anand’s biological mother. Anandi sees the house decorated and wonders if Kiara did it. Anand comes and tells Anandi that he did and proposes to her and Anandi is shocked.

