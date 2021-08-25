Balika Vadhu 2, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Kalpesh gets jealous of Anandi

In today's episode, Khimji remembers Premji requesting that he keep the facts about marriage a secret. In the end, he lied to Sharda again, telling her that eight years ago, they didn't let kids marry. Afterward, Khemji feels bad for pretending for so long and believes he promises himself to never forgive Premji for this. Premji meets with his father to talk business and informs them that they would experience a loss as a result of Dewadi. Premji claims she stole designs from employees and forced them to quit their employment when they refused to give her their ideas.

Khimji expresses concern to Ratan regarding Bhuvan. She wonders if it's because he works for Nagji. Thereafter, Khimji questions Ratan whether Anandi is sleeping. Khimji attempts to convince Kalpesh that they appreciated Anandi because she was brave and acknowledged her fault. Kalpesh says to himself that although Anandi crushes somebody's head and then begs mercy, Khemji will forgive her. He is envious of his parents' feelings for Anandi.

Ratan was preparing dinner in the kitchen, and Anandi insisted on contributing. Kalpesh observes from a distance. Anandi creates elephant-shaped rotis and laughs and has a good time. Khimji makes fun of them. Kalpesh gets concerned about Anandi's constant closeness to Ratan. Some ladies arrive to visit Ratan and begin taunting Anandi; she breaks down in tears when they predict Ratan would die before Anandi. Ratan and Khimji console Anandi.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

