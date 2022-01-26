Balika Vadhu 2, 25th January 2022, Written Update: Maadi Baa and Premji pass away

In today’s episode, Jigar comes and asks Anand and Anandi if he’s interrupting them. Anand tells Jigar that he can’t threaten Anandi now since they’re divorced. Jigar and Anand start fighting and Bhairavi sees them. Jigar tells Anand that it’s very unfortunate that he doesn’t even know the truth about his own life. Anand and Jigar get into a physical fight and Bhairavi plugs the wire into the switch. Anand pushes Jigar and he falls on the wire and gets electrocuted. They take him to the hospital and Anandi hopes Jigar is fine.

Anandi calls Sejal but she doesn’t pick up. Anandi decides to call Sejal from the landline and informs her about Jigar got and tells he’s in the hospital. Sejal gets shocked and tells Premji that Jigar is in the hospital. Bhairavi comes and asks Anand if he’s fine and tells him to come home with her. Anand tells her that he won’t leave Anandi alone in the hospital. Bhairavi reminds him that he has to go to U.S. Maadi Baa goes to cook and Sejal informs her about Jigar. They leave for the hospital and Maadi Baa leaves the gas on. Anand tells Anandi to go with him and Anandi tells him she won’t. Anand tells her that he’s saying this for her own good. Anandi tells him that she won’t go anywhere.

Maadi Baa and Premji go to pray for Jigar’s wellness. Maadi Baa goes to light the lamp and the cylinder blasts. Sejal wakes up in the hospital and the doctor tells her that Maadi Baa died. Sejal goes to meet Premji and he tells her to let Jigar know that he loves him a lot and dies. Sejal cries and comes out. Anandi sees her and Sejal tells her that they died. The doctor tells them that Jigar can’t be treated as he went into a coma. Sejal cries and Anandi consoles her.

