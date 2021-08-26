Balika Vadhu 2, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Hetal makes fun of Ranchod's skin colour

In today's episode, Ratan calms down Anandi and tells her she will not leave her side at any cost. Anandi asks Ratan to accompany her to the next day event, listening to this Kalpesh argues to Anandi that he will also come, but Anandi scolds him and makes fun of him. Khimji and Ratan embrace Anandi, Kalpesh feels sad and alone. The next morning, Ratan goes to wake up Kalpesh for school and when she touches him, she finds out he has a high fever, she tells Kalpesh to take a rest and skip school.

Meanwhile, Dhingli comes there to accompany Anandi to her school. Anandi asks Ratan if Kalpesh is lying or he is actually sick. Ratan says she checked on him and he is sick. On the other hand, in the school, the teacher was asking questions to students. The teacher saw Anandi yawning in sleep and calls out her name to answer the question. Anandi stands up and walks to the board and grabs chalk, she draws a smiley face on the blackboard. The teacher taunts Anandi for not paying enough attention in class and tells her that she will call her parents in the school. Dhingli scolds Anandi asking why she doesn't study in school. Anandi explains to her that these things do not matter in real life and she was getting bored because the way the teacher teaches them is so simple. Anandi questions Dhingli about whether she is coming for the ceremony. Dhingli explains to Anandi that she is not invited, and this makes Anandi feels sad.

On the other hand, at the function, Hetal tells Amba to take her daughter-in-law out so she can see her face. Amba asks Hetal to wait for Ratan.

Hetal gets jealous seeing Amba waiting for Ratan and Khimji. When Ratan arrives, Hetal starts fighting with her. After the fight, Amba's daughter-in-law comes outside. Hetal asks her to show her face. But Amba stops everyone from lifting the veil and she asks Anandi to lift the veil. Anandi lifts the veil of Padmavati and calls her beautiful and charming. Meanwhile, Hetal makes fun of Ranchod's skin colour and tells him coal got diamond in his pocket. Everyone was making fun of Ranchod's colour, this makes him feel embarrassed. Padmavati starts dancing and Hetal calls her shameless.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

