Balika Vadhu 2, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Anandi tells Anand to forget her

In today’s episode, Anand tells Anandi to come with her when Jigar becomes well. She yells at him to stop forcing her as she won’t leave Sejal alone. Anand tells they’ll support Sejal financially. Anandi tells him that she needs a daughter not money and tells Anand that she can’t give him what he wants. Anand tells he’ll wait and Anandi asks him not to. Bhairavi tells she got Jigar electrocuted but now she still needs to stop him from spilling the truth. Mehul overhears her and asks her how could she do this. Bhairavi tells she had to keep the truth from Anand to protect him.

Anandi cries and tells Anand that she can’t fall in love. After three years, Anandi is praised by the female employees of her boutique and they thank her for her support. Anandi tells Bhairavi made her a partner in her boutique. The doctor tells Sejal that Jigar’s improving and she tells it’s because of Anandi. Bhairavi asks Anandi if all the preparations are done. Anandi tells yes and she’ll try her best to raise funds. Mehul asks Bhairavi why did she keep Anandi and the rest in the house. Bhairavi tells it’s because she can make sure Jigar never tells the truth and Anandi is good at handling the business.

Anandi takes care of Jigar and Sejal informs her that Kanku reached Mumbai for her CA training. A man asks Bhairavi to pay the loan and she asks for some time. He tells Bhairavi to put her house for auction and gives her 3 months’ time to repay her loan. Anand comes and tells this house won’t go for auction. He tells them they’ll pay in three months. Bhairavi asks Anand if he’s sure they’ll get profit with the boutique. Anand tells yes.

