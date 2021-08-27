Balika Vadhu 2, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Anandi defends Dhingli

In today's episode, Ratan compliments the newlywed bride on her dancing ability, telling her that Garba is an art. While Godavari offers Anandi several expensive gifts, Ratan urges her not to give her anything, but she replies that due to the tradition, Anandi also will share her positive qualities. After this, Ranchod walks into the room, gently holding Godavari's arm, but then recalls all the people insulting him and exits the room. Amba appears and informs Godavari that they are going to the temple for Puja. Kalpesh still has a fever and refuses to attend a school or the clinic.

Anandi arrives and begins to argue that she also doesn't want to go to School. Meanwhile, Khimji phones Premji to speak with Anandi and persuade her. Premji emphasises the value of education to Anandi. Anandi promises to go to school on one promise that Premji will come to meet soon. Premji starts laughing thinking about Anandi's silliness and promises her. Jigar, on the other side, observes Premji that how cheerfully he is interacting on the phone with Anandi.

In the school, Anandi and Dhingli enter holding each other's hands and smiling. A new student and her mother question Anandi about the school. Meanwhile, some women appear from behind and advise the new girl and her mother not to trust Dhingli since she is unlucky and ended up eating her mother as soon as she was born. Anandi claims that she and Dhingli have been together from childhood and that she has never eaten her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

