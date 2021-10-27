Balika Vadhu 2, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Premji locks Anandi in a room

In today's episode, Dhingri tells Khimji that Anandi was absent from school today. Everyone gets shocked and worried after this. Anandi urges Premji that she wants to go back to her mother. Premji tells her that now Sejal is her mother, not Ratan and she will live in his house from now on. Khimji was asking in the school if anyone saw Anandi. A begger tells Khimji that he saw Anandi going with a man in his car. Khimji gets tensed. The teacher tells Khimji that Anandi was not in school today. Kalpesh asks Ratan to take some rest and Khimji will bring Anandi back. Meanwhile, Dhingri calls Kadvi Baa and Leela and informs them that Anandi is missing.

Premji tells Anandi that they have reached Raigarh. Maadi Baa tells Sejal to serve one more plate. Sejal asks her why she is asking for one more plate. Then Premji comes there with Anandi and her hands tied. Sejal, Jigar, and Kanku get shocked seeing Anandi like this. Premji asks Anandi to stop crying but Anandi runs from there and hits the floor. Everyone asks Premji why he is doing this. But Premji takes Anandi into the room and locked her.

Sejal urges Premji to open the door but Premji refuses everyone and scolds Anandi for being so stubborn. Dewadi was standing alone and she thinks what has happened to Premji because he is doing strange stuff. Maadi Baa compliments Premji for being a man and taking a good decision. Khimji on the other side was asking everyone in the village if they have seen Anandi. Ratan got more sick as she gets to know that Anandi is missing.

