Balika Vadhu 2, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Anandi makes Laapsi

In today's episode, Anandi was worried about her Chula pujan, she was praying to the devi maa to help her and save her from Maadi Baa's taunts. While Dewadi was sitting outside the kitchen and was thinking that only 10 minutes are left and now, Maadi Baa will taunt Anandi for not making anything to eat. When Dewadi goes inside the kitchen, Anandi was not there and she gets shocked. Dewadi sees a pot of Laapsi and tastes it, she got all surprised after tasting it because it was too good. But she decides to ruin it by adding more sugar and lemon. She grabs the pot and takes it to Maadi Baa to tell her that Anandi has made the laapsi.

But when she reaches there, Anandi was already sitting with Maadi Baa, with Baa eating Laapsi. Maadi Baa compliments her that it's so tasty. Maadi Baa also gives her rupees and questions her that if she will eat ice cream. Anandi replies that she won't eat ice cream but will save money. Maadi Baa urges Anandi to give more laapsi, Anandi looks at Dewadi who was holding the pot. Maadi Baa takes the laapsi from her hand but gives it back to Dewadi to eat. Dewadi gets worried thinking that now she has to eat the lemon laapsi. Dewadi eats it and gives a weird reaction.

Later, Dewadi goes to Jigar and questions him if he helped Anandi in making laapsi. Jigar tells her that Anandi came to him and asked to call Ratan but she was unable to call her due to network. Dewadi urges Jigar to see if she watched any video. Jigar gets shocked to see a recipe video of Laapsi. Dewadi takes the phone and shows it to Maadi Baa. Baa gets angry and tells everyone that she will punish Anandi for her sin.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

