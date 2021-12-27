Balika Vadhu 2, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Anandi performs on the stage

In today’s episode, Anandi comes and gives the cake to Ragini. Anand feels happy it’s her first party. Anandi’s batchmates make fun of her, however, she stands up for herself. Anand tells he’s proud of her. Anandi tells Anand they’ll leave as she delivers the cake. Anand tells her they’ll leave after staying for some time. The principal comes and tells Anandi that she needs to perform as a substitute for Ayushi as she has sprained her leg.

Anandi tells she can’t stay. Kiara insists as it’s important. Anand assures Anandi that Diya will take care of Maadi Baa and tells her to perform. Ragini says Anandi came as a substitute and ruined their plan of getting rid of the competition. Maadi Baa comes and asks Diya to switch off the light thinking she’s Anandi. Kiara tells Anandi to not panic. Anandi goes on the stage but everyone starts mocking her. Anand wishes her all the best and she dances. Jigar arrives at the party. Anand dreams of dancing with Anandi and realizes that it’s not right.

Everyone claps for Anandi’s performance and she feels happy. Anandi insists on leaving and tries to find her bag in the green room. Maadi Baa tells Diya to turn but Bhairavi comes and takes Diya away. Jigar searches for Anandi. Anand comes and tells the audience loved her performance. Anandi cries and says she can’t find her bag and she needs to leave. Kiara asks Anandi to leave and she’ll find the bag for her. Nanasu tells that can’t happen and Jigar comes to the green room.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

