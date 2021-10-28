Balika Vadhu 2, 28 October 2021, written Update: Premji grabs vase to hit Khimji

In today's episode, Jigar and Kanku try to talk to Anandi. Anandi was crying so hard and shouted at Jigar and Kanku that how they will feel if someone they love was forcing them and locked them in a place where they don't belong. She tells them that her parents are not aware of this. Jigar and Kanku leave Anandi. Meanwhile, Sejal was shouting at Premji for not telling Khimji anything. She was about to call Khimji but Premji catches the phone and shouts at Sejal and said you are my wife not my enemy and what I did is right for my family. Dewadi was smiling seeing this also Maadi Baa comes there and tells Sejal that whatever Premji did is right.

Jigar calls Kalpesh and tells him about what Premji has done. Ratan takes the phone from Kalpesh's hand and hears Jigar saying that Premji kidnapped Anandi and tied her up in the room. Ratan asks Jigar to give the phone to Premji but Jigar was scared and cuts the call. Then Ratan calls Khimji and tells him how Premji has done wrong with them. Khimji in anger decides to go to Premji's house. Anandi takes the phone and was about to call Ratan but Maadi Baa catches her and locks her in the room as a punishment for calling her parents. Ratan and Khimji reach Premji's house to take Anandi and get shocked seeing Anandi locked in a room. Ratan takes Anandi out of the room and hugs her.

On the other hand, Khimji grabs Premji's collar and shouts at him for doing this with his daughter. Maadi Baa stops Khimji and says you can not take Anandi with you because you have done her Gauna and now she is our bahu. As soon as Ratan comes there with Anandi she asks Khimji to leave. Premji stops them and grabs a vase to hit Khimji on his head.