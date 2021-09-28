Balika Vadhu 2, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa punishes Anandi

In today's episode, Maadi Baa punishes Anandi for making Laapsi after watching a recipe video on phone. Maadi Baa makes Anandi sit near her and makes her massage her legs. Anandi gets tired and asks Baa if she can leave, Baa tells her just 15 minutes more. But Anandi stops for 2 minutes because she's tired and Baa gets angry and tells her that now you have to do for more 2 hours. While Baa was sleeping, Anandi falls asleep on Baa's legs. Baa wakes up Anandi and tells her to go. Sejal was feeling sad seeing Anandi in this situation and what will Ratan do if she will gets to know about Anandi's situation.

On the next day, Anandi goes in Maadi Baa's room and sees her drinking warm water. She asks Sejal what happend to Baa. Sejal replies that Baa is having some stomach issues. Anandi tells everyone that she can help them; she brings a goli of churan and gives that to Baa. Baa runs toward the washroom after consuming it. When Baa gets back, she praises Anandi for helping her. Premji tells Sejal that now Baa is talking to Anandi in a good way. Anandi comes to Premji and urges to him that she wants to meet Ratan.

Kadvi Baa reaches at Ratan's house to meet Anandi but gets upset after finding out that Anandi is not there. On the other hand, Dewadi takes Anandi in a room and was about to tell her that she is married to Jigar, but before she can tell anything Babu ji comes there and sends Anandi to play with Kanku and slaps Dewadi for hurting Anandi's feeling. Premji comes there and informs everyone that he won the case that was pending from 15 years. He gives credit to Anandi's luck, and Baa tells him to get some sweets.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

