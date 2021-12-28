Balika Vadhu 2, 28th December 2021, Written Update: Anandi and Anand get locked in a room

In today’s episode, Jigar doesn’t spot Anandi. Anand and Anandi see Ragini throwing a bag into the storeroom and they go there to see. Anandi realizes it’s not her bag and Ragini locks them. Jigar asks Ragini if she’s seen Anandi and she tells no. Jigar leaves from there frustrated. Ragini tells her friends when people will find Anandi and Anand in the same room, it’ll be fun.

Diya thanks Bhairavi for saving her from Maadi Baa. Bhairavi tells Maadi Baa will get angry if she finds out the truth. Maadi Baa comes and asks what does she mean. Bhairavi tells she told that because they forgot to give her the medicine. Bhairavi gives the medicine to Maadi Baa and takes Diya along with her. Maadi Baa sees Diya’s face in the reflection and gets shocked. Maadi Baa asks where Anandi is and scolds them. Kiara asks Ragini where Anandi is and Ragini tells her even she doesn’t know. Kiara goes to drink and Jigar’s friend spots her.

Jigar goes to see the storeroom but gets a call from his friend. Anandi tells there’s no network to call. She climbs the ladder to search for the network but gets her ankle sprained. Anand helps Anandi and her mangalsutra tangles up with Anand’s button. Her mangalsutra breaks. Anandi picks up the beads and tells Anand that she needs to keep reminding him that she’s married. Anandi thinks about her marriage to Jigar when she was a kid.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Anandi performs on the stage